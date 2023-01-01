Jennifer Garner thanks Reese Witherspoon for support during 'hard moment'

Jennifer Garner has praised Reese Witherspoon for being there for her during a particularly hard moment in her life.

The Daredevil actress made the admission when she attended a panel discussion with Reese and Mindy Kaling at Hello Sunshine's Shine Away event in Los Angeles on Saturday.

"I think back to being pregnant. This one (Reese) was sitting next to me," Jennifer, 51, told the audience, via People. "I think back to going through a very public, very hard moment in my life. She was right there and the way I needed to get through it was dance cardio."

The Pearl Harbor star continued, "And I danced cardio-d so hard, we broke her foot, but she kept going! It was like, okay, we worked out at seven on vacation, we're going to work out again at two. She was like, 'I'm going to be there. I'm going to be there.'"

Later in the panel discussion, Jennifer also praised Reese, 47, for supporting her as a parent.

"She'll also look at you and say, 'Okay, you need to be finding a preschool. This kid is two and a half and they need to start next month. You actually have to get on this,'" she explained of her friend.

Jennifer married Ben Affleck, the father of her three children, in 2005 and the pair divorced in 2018.

Reese co-founded Hello Sunshine in 2016.