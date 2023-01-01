James McAvoy to make directorial debut with music biopic

James McAvoy is set to make his feature directorial debut based on the true story of a Scottish duo who conned the international music industry.

Set in the late '90s, the biopic will follow the escapades of Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd - two would-be rappers who scored a record deal in California by pretending to be established Californian rap duo Silibil N' Brains.

Speaking exclusively with Deadline, the Scottish star, 44, shared his excitement for the project.

"What these two young men from Dundee attempted beggars belief and I can't wait to bring this absolutely incredible, and also very Scottish/Californian story to the cinema," McAvoy told the publication.

"Using Scottish talent behind and in front of the camera is something I'm passionate about and I'm over the moon to be making my directorial debut in my homeland."

The Last King of Scotland actor added that the film will be "a celebration of the Scottish spirit", while the duo's "audacious fakery" will appeal to a global audience.

Boyd and Bain's story was first detailed in the latter's 2010 memoir California Schemin' (later reprinted as Straight Outta Scotland) and was then adapted into the 2013 documentary The Great Hip Hop Hoax.

Shooting for the untitled film will begin in 2024 with the majority of the production set to take place in Scotland.