Olivia Colman and Dev Patel to star in horror romance Wicker

Olivia Colman and Dev Patel are set to star in the horror romance, 'Wicker'.

The Oscar winner, 49, will play a "smelly" fisherwoman and the 'Slumdog Millionaire' star will portray the husband she has made for herself out of wicker, Variety reports.

The indie film - which will be directed by Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson - is based on the tome 'The Wicker Husband' by Ursula Willis-Jones.

The premise is: "On the outskirts of a village by the sea, lives of a Fisherwoman (Coleman); smelly, single and perpetually ridiculed. One day, fed up with her stuff, and small-minded neighbours, she commissions herself a husband to be made from wicker (Patel). In an otherwise conservative town, this unconventional romance sparks outrage, jealousy, and chaos."

Olivia's upcoming movies include 'Wonka' and 'Paddington in Peru'.

It was just confirmed that the latter is heading to UK cinemas on November 8, 2024.

The third movie of the film franchise will hit the nation more than two months ahead of the US, when the motion picture will be in cinemas from January 17.

StudioCanal confirmed the exciting news on X, posting: "How marvellous!

“We can finally reveal that @PaddingtonBear's latest feature film, Paddington in Peru, will be coming to the big screen on November 8th 2024. #PaddingtonInPeru (sic)"

The post was accompanied by a 14-second clip of Paddington wiping marmalade off the screen to reveal the UK release date of the movie.

It read: "In cinemas November 8 2024".

Ben Whishaw, 42, will reprise his role as the titular bear's voice, and Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, Madeleine Harris and Samuel Joslin will also reprise their roles in the third movie.

But Sally Hawkins won't be back as Mrs Brown, with Emily Mortimer taking her place.

Along with Olivia, Antonio Banderas is also joining the franchise for the first time.