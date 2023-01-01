Meg Ryan explains why she took 'a giant break' from Hollywood

Meg Ryan has explained why she took a "giant break" from Hollywood.

While speaking to People for a new interview, the actress revealed why she took a years-long break from her illustrious acting career.

"I took a giant break because I felt like there's just so many other parts of my experience as a human being I wanted to develop," Meg, 61, said, referring to being a mum to her two children, Jack, 31, whom she shares with her ex-husband Dennis Quaid, and Daisy, 19, whom she adopted in 2006.

"It's nice to think of it as a job and not a lifestyle. And that is a great way of navigating it for me," she added.

Meg is best known for starring in the beloved romantic comedies Sleepless in Seattle, When Harry Met Sally... and You've Got Mail.

The actress is set to return to the big screen eight years after she starred in and directed 2015's Ithaca. What Happens Later, her latest directorial effort, follows two ex-lovers, played by herself and David Duchovny, who are forced to stay overnight at an airport as a result of a snowstorm.

"It came to me during lockdown," Meg stated. "The essence of it is these two people who are stuck together. I just love that idea that we're held in a space, even if it feels conflicted, maybe for reasons that heal them."

What Happens Later, which the actress also co-wrote, will hit U.S. cinemas on 3 November.