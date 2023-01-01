Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah settle custody agreement

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have settled their custody agreement.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the Scarface star and his girlfriend have come to a legal agreement regarding the custody of their four-month-old son.

Last month, Noor filed for full custody of the child - named Roman - with Pacino to have shared legal custody and “reasonable visitation” rights. She also included a “voluntary declaration of parentage” which confirmed that Pacino was Roman’s father.

While the final agreement’s specifics have yet to be publicly disclosed, Pacino did offer to pay for Noor’s attorney fees following the ordeal.

The September filing originally sparked rumours that Pacino and Noor had split. However, a representative for the actor assured fans at the time that the couple were still romantically involved.

“Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child, Roman,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “They are still together.”

The pair welcomed Roman on 6 June this year, marking their first child together. Pacino is also father to three children from previous relationships.