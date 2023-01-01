Eddie Izzard feels "more content" as a trans woman.

The Ocean's Twelve star, also known as Suzy Izzard, participated in a unique interview with The Guardian on Friday while promoting her new film Doctor Jekyll, fielding questions from the publication's readers.

When asked if she always knew she was female - or if she has always "been moving along the gender spectrum" throughout her life - Izzard replied that her "genetics have not moved".

"I've always known that I had both boy and girl genetics," the 61-year-old explained. "We know we are a mixture: XX and XY, not XX and YY. We start in the foetus as girls and some get coded boys."

She continued, "We have an obsession about separating with crowbars. I feel the spectrum is true - who you fancy, how you self-identify - and the slider can be anywhere. Since I came out 38 years ago, I have the gift of both. I was based as a cis male; now I feel more content based as a trans woman."

Elsewhere in the interview, the comedian and actor claimed King Charles III has a "good sense of humour" and called George Clooney "a very positive person".

Sharing a story about Clooney, she recalled, "I went to boarding school, so I'm very good at table football. I challenged him (Clooney) when we were filming Ocean's Twelve. I thought, 'I'm going to beat George Clooney here', and he beat me 10-8. You can't get that good without having played many games of table football. I still have a rematch in mind."

Izzard's new film, Doctor Jekyll, was released in U.K. cinemas on Friday.