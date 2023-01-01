Keira Knightley to lead dystopian thriller Conception

Keira Knightley has been cast in the upcoming dystopian sci-fi thriller Conception.

The Love Actually star has signed on to play the lead character, a civil servant named Rita, in the upcoming project, reports Deadline.

Written and directed by Camille Griffin, the film is set "in the not-too-distant future of Britain, where the government has taken authoritarian rule over parenting".

The plot synopsis reads, "Unexpected events endanger (Rita's) parental status, rendering her victim to the same laws she so readily inflicted on others."

Conception will serve as a reunion between Knightley and Griffin, who previously worked together on the 2021 apocalyptic black comedy film Silent Night.

"I'm lucky to have found Keira. She is as great an ally as she is a talent," the director said in a statement. "I plan to make a unique and exciting film together."

Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler, who also worked on Silent Night, have signed on to produce Conception for Maven Screen Media.

"We are in awe of Camille's vivid imagination and creative talent. She has a unique ability to express big complex ideas in every day, relatable events," a statement from the company read. "We are thrilled to reassemble the Silent Night team and work with Keira again."

Silent Night also starred Matthew Goode, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Sope Dirisu and Griffin's son, Jojo Rabbit actor Roman Griffin Davis.