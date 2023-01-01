Matthew Perry dead at 54

Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54.

The American-Canadian actor, who was best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, was reportedly found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday after an apparent drowning.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that first responders found him in a hot tub after reporting to the address following a call for a cardiac arrest. No drugs were found at the scene and no foul play is suspected.

Further sources told the publication that his assistant discovered him unresponsive after returning to his house following a two-hour errand and called emergency services.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told People that officers responded to a call at Perry's address over the death of a male in his 50s, but would not confirm his identity.

In a statement, representatives for Warner Bros. Television, who produced Friends, said, "We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry."

They continued, "Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

Perry played Chandler Bing in the beloved sitcom alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt Le Blanc for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004.

He also starred in the TV shows Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Mr. Sunshine, Go On and The Odd Couple, and appeared in episodes of programmes such as Scrubs, Ally McBeal, Growing Pains, Beverly Hills, 90210 and The West Wing.

Perry was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2003 and 2004 for the latter show, as well as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Friends in 2002. The star was also nominated for his lead role in the 2006 TV film The Ron Clark Story.

He also starred in the films Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards and The Whole Ten Yards, Three to Tango and 17 Again.

Perry's last acting credit is the 2017 miniseries, The Kennedys: After Camelot, however, he appeared as himself during the Friends reunion special in 2021, for which he earned a final Emmys nod.

He returned to the spotlight late last year to promote his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he opened up about his addiction to painkillers and alcohol, his multiple stays in rehab and the extensive surgeries he has undergone as a result of his substance abuse. During those interviews, he stated that he was clean and sober.

Perry is survived by his mother Suzanne Morrison and his father, actor John Bennett Perry.