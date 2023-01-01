Matthew Perry's family 'heartbroken' at actor's death

Matthew Perry's family have spoken about their "tragic" loss for the first time since the Friends star's death on Saturday.

The American-Canadian actor, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the beloved '90s sitcom, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday after an apparent drowning, his representative confirmed to NBC News.

On Sunday, the 54-year-old's family released a statement to People magazine, which read: "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

Praising his fans, they added: "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Matthew's father John Bennett Perry and mother, Suzanne Morrison, split while he was still an infant and he grew up in Ottawa, Canada, with his mother and his stepfather, Dateline journalist Keith Morrison, before moving to California to live with his dad in his teens. He has five half-siblings from his parents' later marriages. John is also an actor and father and son appeared together in Friends in 1998.

Following Perry's death, tributes have poured in from stars, Canadian President Justin Trudeau, who grew up alongside the actor, and fans - many of whom have praised his kindness and his bravery in speaking publicly about his addiction struggles.