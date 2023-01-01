Adele remembers Matthew Perry during Las Vegas stage tribute

Adele halted her Las Vegas concert on Saturday after hearing that Friends actor Matthew Perry had died.

The American-Canadian actor, 54, who was best known for playing Chandler Bing in the beloved sitcom, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday - reportedly after an apparent drowning.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Hello singer paused her gig at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace after hearing the news to say that although she had never met Matthew, his performances as Chandler had profoundly affected her.

"I'll remember that character for the rest of my life," the 35-year-old star said. "He's probably the best comedic character of all time."

The British singer, who was dressed as Morticia Adams for her Halloween weekend performance, honoured Matthew while introducing her song When We Were Young. She also asked members of the audience to share their favourite childhood memories.

The London-born diva shared her own childhood memory connected to Matthew, reminiscing, "One of my friends Andrew when I was, like, 12 did the best Chandler impression. He would do it all the time to make us laugh and if any of us were having a bad day or feeling low he would just pretend to be Chandler."

Adele - who recently quit alcohol - also noted Matthew's problems with addiction, which he detailed in his 2022 memoir.

"He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave," she said.