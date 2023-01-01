Gwyneth Paltrow recalls Matthew Perry romance after star's death

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared details of a summer romance with Matthew Perry following the Friends star's death.

Matthew was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday after an apparent drowning, his representative confirmed to NBC News. He was 54 years old.

Following the tragic news, Gwyneth wrote took to Instagram with details of their previous relationship.

"I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts," her post read. "We were both there for most of the summer doing plays. He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with. We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer."

She went on to reveal that although their summer fling didn't work out, they stayed friends after he found fame as Chandler Bing in Friends and she had become a Hollywood star.

"He had shot the pilot of Friends but it had not aired yet," she reminisced. "He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was. We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did. I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do."

Although Matthew battled addiction in the past, no drugs were found on scene and there was no indication of foul play.