Matthew Perry's cause of death 'deferred'

Matthew Perry's cause of death report has been deferred by a coroner.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner to multiple outlets on Sunday, a coroner has "deferred" the late actor's cause of death report. This usually means that an autopsy did not determine his cause of death and more investigation is required.

The Friends star was found dead aged 54 in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement officials confirmed. Drugs were not found on the scene and no foul play was suspected.

A spokesperson for the coroner's office confirmed that an autopsy had been completed but the results are pending a toxicology report.

The coroner noted "other significant conditions" for the cause of Perry's death. They were not publicly revealed.

Although the initial report marked his body as "ready for release", his case has remained open.

The Los Angeles Fire Department shared details of Perry's death in a statement to People.

"An adult male patient was deceased prior to first response arrival," an LAFD spokesperson said. "The patient was found by a bystander who had repositioned the victim where the head was out of water (of the hot tub). Firefighters pulled the victim out of the jacuzzi and did a quick medical assessment to find he was deceased."