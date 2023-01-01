Naomi Campbell and Gigi Hadid pay tribute to fashion executive Ivan Bart

Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid and Ashley Graham have paid tribute to fashion industry titan Ivan Bart following his death.

The former president of IMG Models died over the weekend after a short illness at the age of 60. During his three decades at the fashion agency, Bart launched the careers of Gigi and Bella Hadid, Lauren Hutton, Carolyn Murphy and Stephanie Seymour, among others.

Under the announcement on his Instagram page, Naomi wrote in the comments, "Shocked and saddened can’t believe I’m seeing this (heartbroken emojis) you were such a positive force, and loyal friend South Africa 98, right by side. You will be so missed .. my deepest condolences to your family and loved ones and chosen family."

Gigi shared the news on her Instagram Stories and added, "I will never forget your spirit and hugs, your support and fight for others. Thank you, thank you, thank you... for everything. Rest In Peace Legend... Mr. Bart, Forever 'My Boss' You are so loved."

Ashley and other plus-sized models signed to IMG in 2014 after Ford Models closed its plus-size division.

In her tribute, she thanked Bart for championing diversity and inclusion in IMG's roster and breaking down barriers for plus-size models.

"You were such a champion of mine, I can't thank you enough for the opportunities you have created for me, the time you invested in me, and the help you have given to navigate such a harsh industry," she gushed. "I miss you so much already and I love you forever, Ivan."

Elsewhere in the comments, Hailey Bieber wrote, "Love you Ivan," Cindy Crawford commented, "Sorry to hear this sad news," and designer Zac Posen stated that he was "heartbroken".

Bart served as the president of IMG Models from 1994 to March this year.

He is survived by his husband Grant Greenberg.