Bel Powley and Douglas Booth tie the knot

Douglas Booth and Bel Powley have tied the knot.

The Riot Club actor and The Diary of a Teenage Girl star married in their native city, London, over the weekend, according to social media posts from their guests.

The pair's nuptials came over two years after they announced their engagement in 2021.

Bel, 31, wore two wedding dresses. The first one was a textured white dress featuring a fitted bodice, a full skirt and spaghetti straps. The second dress was a playful mini cocktail dress.

Meanwhile, the LOL actor, also 31, donned a classic navy suit complete with a taupe-coloured tie.

The British stars met in 2016 on the set of the 2018 period romance A Storm in the Stars, later renamed Mary Shelley. Douglas played the character Percy Bysshe Shelley while Bel portrayed Claire Clairmont.

While filming the movie, also starring Elle Fanning, Douglas shared multiple photos of Bel on Instagram.

In July 2021, the duo announced that they had become engaged. Douglas took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the special day, showing Bel wearing a diamond ring and a romantic picnic. He captioned the post, "Very, Very happy!"

Last month, The King of Staten Island actress shared a carousel of photos from her bachelorette party on Instagram. The post included photos of her, her sisters and her friends enjoying drinks and wearing matching pyjamas.