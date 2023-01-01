Salma Hayek remembers 'special bond' with Matthew Perry

Salma Hayek has spoken out after the death of Matthew Perry.

The actress has paid tribute to the Friends star who died on Saturday at the age of 54 from an apparent drowning.

"Two days ago, I woke up to the shocking news that Matthew Perry is no longer with us," Salma, 57, wrote on Instagram on Monday. "It's taken me a couple of days to process this profound sadness."

The pair starred opposite each other in the 1997 film Fools Rush In. The comedy told the story of two strangers who have a one-night stand in Las Vegas which results in a pregnancy.

"There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them," the actress continued. "I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram stories how much he loved Fools Rush In, and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie."

In her post, the Grown Ups actress shared a series of throwback photos featuring her and Matthew.

Salma also noted that she and the 17 Again actor had kept in contact since working together in the '90s.

"Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude," she wrote. "My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart. Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you."

Matthew was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home after emergency services responded to a call for a cardiac arrest, according to TMZ. He was declared dead on the scene.

The cause of his death has not yet been announced. No illegal drugs were found on the scene and no foul play was suspected.