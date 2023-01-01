Lisa Ann Walter slams Megan Fox's Halloween costume

Lisa Ann Walter has slammed Megan Fox for her Halloween costume.

Lisa, who played Chessie in 1998's The Parent Trap, has criticised the Jennifer's Body star for seemingly breaking SAG-AFTRA rules.

Actors were recently told not to wear costumes that referenced or promoted struck films and TV shows as part of the current actors' strike.

Over the weekend, Megan, 37, and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly dressed as characters Gogo Yubari and Beatrix Kiddo from the 2003 film Kill Bill. The actress then showed off their costumes on Instagram and tagged the official SAG-AFTRA Instagram account in the post.

"Megan Fox tags SAG-AFTRA in post showing off her Kill Bill Halloween costume after the labor union issued new guidelines prohibiting actors from dressing up as characters from struck content," Pop Crave posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"What a rebel," Lisa Ann, 60, responded on Sunday. "Keep posturing for stupid sh**t, pretty lady. Meanwhile we'll be working 10 hours a day - unpaid - to get basic contract earners a fair deal."

The Abbott Elementary actress added, "(PS - the post responded members questions. No one cares about kids' costumes. Just high pros at fancy parties. Like Megan)."

On 18 October, the actors' union said that actors could "dress up as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show," however, they should not "post photos of costumes inspired by struck content to social media".

SAG-AFTRA have been on strike since 14 July over an ongoing labour dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).