Saoirse Ronan to lead satirical thriller Bad Apples

Saoirse Ronan has signed up to star in the upcoming satirical thriller film Bad Apples.

The Little Women actress has signed on to lead the English-language debut of Swedish writer-director Jonatan Etzler, according to Deadline.

Based on Rasmus Lindgren's debut novel De Oönskade (The Unwanted), Bad Apples follows Ronan's primary school teacher Maria as she punishes a chaotic and unruly student in her class by locking them in her home.

Maria tries to backtrack on her decision, but when the class starts flourishing and the staff and parents are impressed with the improvement, she finds herself in a very complicated situation.

The film, written by Jess O'Kane, has been described as a biting satirical comedy with thriller elements. The producers at Pulse Films are planning to shoot the film in the U.K. in spring 2024.

Oskar Pimlott of Pulse Films said in a statement, "Jonatan has an unparalleled ability to create hilarious and horrifying cinema from the uncomfortable truths of human nature. We couldn't be more excited that his unique perspective is going to collide with the extraordinary depth and talent of Saoirse Ronan in this special film."

Gabrielle Stewart of HanWay Films, which is set to launch sales for Bad Apples at the American Film Market, added, "This is such a juicy part for Saoirse Ronan who will bring to life all the drama, the comedy and the brutal tension of this unique role."