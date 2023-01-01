Travis Barker reveals his and Kourtney Kardashian's baby's due date and name

Travis Barker has revealed his and Kourtney Kardashian's baby's due date and name.

After months of dropping hints, the Blink-182 drummer let his and Kourtney's baby's name slip during an appearance on the One Life One Chance with Toby Morse podcast.

The rocker, 47, told the host that he couldn't attend a Hawaii benefit because it fell on "the week that Rocky's due".

He then confirmed that the baby's full name would be Rocky 13 Barker, which is a name that he had previously said he liked.

"He's gonna come out of my wife's vagina, like, doing front kicks and push-ups," Travis joked about the upcoming birth.

The musician then went on to reveal Rocky's due date, which will be "either Halloween or, like, the first week of November".

In July, Travis and his daughter, Alabama, 17, discussed potential names for the baby boy during an episode of Complex's GOAT Talk. Alabama said she thought Rocky 13 was a "bad" choice, but Travis explained, "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies. And 13 is just the greatest number of all time."

He added, "And Rocky (is) the greatest boxing movie of all time."

Kourtney, 44, announced that she and Travis are expecting their first child together at a Blink-182 concert in June. The pair began dating in 2020 and tied the knot in 2022.

Both Kourtney and Travis have children from previous relationships. The Kardashians star shares three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, while Travis shares two with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.