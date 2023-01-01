Rachel Zegler 'beyond thankful' to be able to promote The Hunger Games prequel amid strike

Rachel Zegler has celebrated the fact she will be allowed to promote The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes amid the ongoing strike.

It was announced on Monday that studio executives at Lionsgate, who make The Hunger Games franchise, had secured an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA allowing the cast of the upcoming prequel to promote the film ahead of its release on 17 November.

The West Side Story actress, who plays District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird in the movie, celebrated the news on Instagram.

"I am so beyond thankful to @lionsgate and @sagaftra for working so hard throughout this strike to come to an agreement, allowing us to participate in press and promotion for our film, which comes to theaters on november 17," she wrote alongside a promotional poster. "Lionsgate's efforts are proof that studios, big and small, can meet us in a place of fairness for their films and the people who work so hard to make them."

She continued, "Making this movie was hands-down one of the best experiences of my life thus far. i cannot wait to share more behind-the-scenes content with you all, the fans, who make experiences like this eight million times better."

Rachel signed off her post, "(I) cannot believe i get to say this, with only a few weeks to spare, but... see you out there on our press tour!"

As a result of the agreement, the 22-year-old is now scheduled to attend the world premiere of the movie in London alongside her co-stars Tom Blyth, Hunter Schafer and Josh Andres Rivera, who is also her boyfriend, on 9 November.

Lionsgate is not a member of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), a trade association that represents the major studios and streaming services. Leaders of the SAG-AFTRA actors' union have been on strike against the AMPTP since July over issues such as pay, residuals and protections against AI.