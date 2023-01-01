Taylor Lautner was 'really nervous' during Era's Tour appearance

Taylor Lautner has admitted that his nerves got the better of him during his Eras Tour appearance in July.

The Twilight star has reflected on his surprise appearance during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert which took place in Missouri on the same night as the release of her Speak Now (Taylor's Version) album.

The guest appearance followed months after the actor had worked with the All Too Well hitmaker on her music video for I Can See You, a Speak Now (Taylor's Version) vault track.

"She's like, 'No pressure, I got this crazy idea. I was thinking the night my album drops, just blind premiering it at my show in Kansas City and people are gonna freak, they're gonna faint, it's gonna be unbelievable,'" Taylor recalled of his conversation with the pop star during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

He continued, "'Then after we show the video, you and the cast are gonna walk out and you're actually gonna be there.' I was like, 'Sign me up.' So we did!"

Taylor then noted that once he stepped onto the stage at Arrowhead Stadium - which holds more than 76,000 people - he suddenly began to lose his nerve.

"I do this weird thing, and it doesn't make sense so forgive me, when I freak out and I'm really nervous and I black out, I just go straight to backflip," the Abduction actor explained.

He added, "I stepped out of this door, and I saw this walkway, and it was like 60 yards down the field. And I'm like, 'I have to walk down this whole thing? This is going to be so uncomfortable,'" he told Jimmy. "And I was like, 'Just backflip, and I'll take up the space, and it'll be over.'"

In addition to Taylor, Joey King and Presley Cash - who also appeared in the music video - took to the stage during the Kansas City concert.