David Mitchell and Victoria Coren welcome second child together

David Mitchell and Victoria Coren have welcomed their second child together.

The 51-year-old BBC star announced via X - formerly known as Twitter - on Wednesday that she and the comedian had welcomed their second baby together the previous week.

"Many people are assuming my tweet yesterday was a Halloween costume. Not at all; last week I had a baby and nothing currently fits me except cloaks," Victoria joked. "Luckily, Only Connect is a pre-record. Happy All Saints Day."

A later notice in The Times announced that the couple named their baby June Violet. It read, "MITCHELL on 26th June October 2023 to Victoria and David, a daughter, June Violet sister to Barbara."

Victoria and David met at a 2007 film premiere, introduced by comedian David Baddiel. Victoria previously recalled of the encounter, "(David Baddiel) specifically said to me, 'There's David Mitchell over there, I think you should probably marry him, I'll get the ball rolling by introducing you.'"

The pair went on their first date in 2010 and married in 2012. They welcomed their first child, Barbara, in 2015.