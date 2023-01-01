Priscilla Presley breaks down in tears over 'unbearable' loss of Lisa Marie Presley

Priscilla Presley broke down in tears as she discussed the "unbearable" loss of her daughter Lisa Marie Presley in an interview.

While speaking to Piers Morgan in a new interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Priscilla reflected on the sudden loss of her daughter, Lisa Marie, as well as her grandson, Benjamin Keough.

"It was unbearable," the 78-year-old said of the death of Lisa Marie. "I lost my mother. I lost my grandson, and I lost my daughter."

Benjamin, whom Lisa Marie shared with her ex-husband Danny Keough, died in July 2020 at the age of 27. It was later confirmed that he had died by suicide after several years of struggling with addiction.

Priscilla's mother, Anna Iversen, passed away in August 2021, and her daughter Lisa Marie died in January this year.

"Losing Ben, that was the hardest thing for her," she told Piers, referring to her daughter. "He took his own life, and he was the love of her life. That child, she adored him. She would do anything for him. Anything."

Priscilla then recalled that a few months before her death, Lisa had told her that she was still struggling with the loss of her son.

"We were in Memphis. We were sitting up in a suite, and she said, 'Mom, I don't know if I want to be here.' And, I go, 'What are you talking about?'" she said, becoming emotional. "She'd go on about Ben, and how she is still grieving, and this is a couple of months before (she passed)."

Lisa Marie, whom Priscilla shared with music icon Elvis Presley, passed away as a result of a small bowel obstruction at the age of 54.