Alabama Barker re-evaluates Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's baby name

Alabama Barker has had a change of heart over the name of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's baby.

After initially scoffing at her dad's choice of title for his third child, Alabama, 17, has now asserted Rocky 13 is a "cool" name for her half-brother.

"We all have very authentic, weird names," she told E! News on Wednesday, before adding, "I love Rocky, I do. Definitely like Rocky."

Alabama's 20-year-old brother's name is Landon, while her step siblings - Kourtney Kardashian's three kids - are named Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight.

Alabama teased Travis after the Blink-182 drummer first announced the name during a joint interview with Complex.

"That's so bad," she declared of Rocky 13 at the time. "Even (you) know it's bad."

Travis, 47, then defended the name by explaining its origin.

"Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies," he told his daughter. "And 13 is just the greatest number of all time. And Rocky is the greatest boxing movie of all time."

"Let's see how this goes when he's at school," Alabama retorted.

The arrival of Rocky 13 is imminent, with Travis and Kourtney expecting their first child together to be born this week.