Charlotte Crosby engaged to Jake Ankers after welcoming daughter

Charlotte Crosby has become engaged to Jake Ankers one year after welcoming their daughter.

In a Thursday Instagram post, the Geordie Shore star announced that she had become engaged to her boyfriend of two years.

“Happiest woman in the world,” Charlotte captioned a photo of Jake proposing to her. “Yes yes yes and yes @jake_ankers you are my best friend you are my life.”

She added, “I CANT BELIEVE IM ENGAGED AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHh. Best night ever.”

The photo depicted Jake on one knee - holding a box with Charlotte’s engagement ring inside - and Charlotte standing to his left with her hands on her face. The couple were surrounded by rose petals and backdropped by a heart-shaped decoration.

“Finally plucked up the courage and did it,” Jake captioned his own snap of the moment in another post. “I love you with all my heart.”

The proposal came thirteen months after Charlotte and Jake welcomed their first child together, named Alba Jean. The couple celebrated Alba’s first birthday weeks ago.