Haley Lu Richardson reflects on split from ex-fiancé Brett Dier

Haley Lu Richardson has reflected on breaking up with her longtime partner Brett Dier.

While speaking to People for an interview published on Thursday, The White Lotus star shared how she felt about splitting from the Jane the Virgin actor after being engaged for a year.

"It was hard, but I got through it - that's important and what matters. I was in a really long relationship," Richardson, 28, told the outlet. "I spent a lot of life with someone, and it was very special."

She continued, "I thought it could be forever, but it wasn't. I had thought the whole time we were together that if it wasn't going to be forever, my life would just stop."

The actress announced in November last year that she had separated from the fellow actor two years prior. The pair dated for seven years, and announced their engagement in March 2019 before calling it off around a year later.

Reflecting on the split, she noted, "The perspective of time to be able to be like, 'Wow, I got through that, and I was capable of getting through something like that, and I'm capable of being on my own'... that's been an amazing thing to learn."

Elsewhere in the interview, she revealed that she was single but would "love to share my life with someone". She is looking for a partner "who makes her feel safe and supported, chooses her and loves being chosen by her", according to the publication.

"All the time, no matter what. I guess that's love with another person," Richardson stated. "I mean, I love dancing, I love acting, I love cheese. It's like just something that's inspiring and comforting and feels right. Like cheese."