Alan Ruck 'fine' after crashing car into pizza shop

Alan Ruck has updated fans on his wellbeing after crashing his car into a pizza shop.

While exiting a convenience store in Los Angeles on Thursday, the Succession star was asked by a TMZ reporter how he felt following his recent car crash.

"I'm fine," Alan, 67, told the outlet. "Thank God nobody was killed."

When asked about a limp that the reporter noticed, Alan insisted he was simply "getting old".

The Ferris Bueller's Day Off actor crashed his car into the side of Raffalo's Pizza in Los Angeles on Tuesday night after hitting two vehicles at a four-way traffic stop.

Local businessman Tim Ratcliff told KTLA after news broke of the accident: "The whole building shook and I thought a bomb or something had exploded... I asked (Alan), 'Are you OK?' And the first thing out of his mouth was, 'Is everyone (else) OK? I think I hit someone. Is he OK?'"

A 25-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman involved in the crash reported pain following the incident, but no serious injuries.

The specific cause of the accident has not been publicly revealed.