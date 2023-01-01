Lupita Nyong'o 'adjusting to new reality' after Selema Masekela split

Lupita Nyong'o is "adjusting to (her) new reality" after announcing her split from Selema Masekela.

In a recent Instagram post dedicated to her close friend Palmer Hefferan, the actress appeared to address her recent split from the television host.

"Recently, when my life was turned upside-down from heartbreak, Palmer flew in swiftly to be by my side and help me through the hardest days as I adjusted to my new reality," Lupita, 40, wrote in the post, seemingly referring to the split.

The Black Panther actress also gushed about Palmer, a Tony-nominated sound designer, sharing that she has been a loyal friend since they met in college.

"Palmer is the kind of friend that I can count on through thick and very thin. We don't have to talk every day, but when we do, we pick up exactly where we left off, like no time at all has passed," Lupita shared. "We were roommates in drama school and though we grew up in such different places (Kenya and Florida), we found a kindred spirit in each other, especially in the kitchen!"

The sweet post comes just weeks after Lupita announced that she and Selema, 52, had split after nearly a year of dating. The pair had confirmed their relationship in December 2022.

"Thank you for all the kindness I have received from sharing my heartbreak news," the actress wrote in an Instagram Story post in October. "The words of encouragement mean more to me than I anticipated. They are a balm."