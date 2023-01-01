Former child actor Evan Ellingson dead at 35

Former child actor Evan Ellingson has died at the age of 35.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department coroners division told TMZ that Evan's body was discovered in his bedroom in his Fontana, California home on Sunday morning.

The actor's father - named Michael - stated that Evan struggled with drug addiction, though he was doing better before his passing. He added that the former child actor passed away in a sober-living home.

The cause of Evan's death has not yet been confirmed. No foul play was suspected.

Evan played teenager Jesse in the drama film My Sister's Keeper. He acted alongside Abigail Breslin, Cameron Diaz and Alec Baldwin. He also acted in Clint Eastwood's 2006 film Letters from Iwo Jima.

Additionally, he appeared in 18 episodes of CSI: Miami over three years, as Kyle Harmon - the son of Detective Horatio Caine (played by David Caruso). He also had a guest appearance on General Hospital.

The former actor has not appeared on screen in over 10 years.