Sofia Richie 'beyond obsessed' with husband Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie has stated that she is "beyond obsessed" with her husband Elliot Grainge.

The 25-year-old model and media personality took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate her husband's 30th birthday.

"The big 3-0!!!!," Sofia captioned a series of photos featuring her and Elliot, including several throwback snaps from their wedding - which took place in France earlier this year.

She continued in the post, "I am beyond obsessed with you. Happy birthday to the man of my dreams! I can't wait for a lifetime more."

The comments section of the post was soon flooded with messages for the couple.

Joel Madden, husband to Sofia's older sister Nicole Richie, commented "My guy," with a red heart, while a fan wrote, "He is awesome and I love how he treats you. You guys are awesome together. Happy birthday."

Sofia, the youngest daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, tied the knot with Elliot - a British record executive - in the South of France in April. The nuptials took place the year after they announced their engagement.