Jason Momoa to host Saturday Night Live

Jason Momoa has been announced as the latest Saturday Night Live host.

It was announced on Friday that the Aquaman star would be hosting an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL), set to air on 18 November. The actor will be joined by musical guest, Canadian singer Tate McRae.

The announcement came one week after it was revealed that Timothée Chalamet would be hosting an episode the week prior. Musical guests Boygenius are set to accompany the actor.

Jason's appearance on the late-night sketch show would come ahead his latest film - Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom - while Timothée has been gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Wonka. However, the actors could not promote their forthcoming movies due to the ongoing actors' strike.

Jason previously hosted the NBC show on 8 December 2018. He has since made several cameos.

Tate, who recently released her single Greedy, would be appearing on the comedy show for the first time.

The 49th season of SNL has boasted a number of celebrity hosts since it kicked off on 14 October, including Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and former SNL cast member Pete Davidson - as well as musical guests including Ice Spice and the Foo Fighters.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set for a 22 December release.