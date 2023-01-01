Ridley Scott slams historians over Napoleon criticism

Ridley Scott has slammed critics who have pointed out historical inaccuracies in his new Napoleon biopic.

The Gladiator director's new film about the conquest-loving French Emperor is out in cinemas later this month, but trailers have shown scenes that have raised historians' eyebrows.

In particular, TV historian Dan Snow, called out some of the inaccuracies in a viral TikTok post, including that Napoleon did not shoot at the Pyramids while fighting in Egypt. Nor did Marie Antoinette have long hair when she was executed.

In response, Scott told the New Yorker that his critics should, "Get a Life".

The film's star, Joaquin Phoenix, has also criticised those looking to find fault with the film's history in an interview with Empire magazine.

"If you want to really understand Napoleon, then you should probably do your own studying and reading," he said. "Because if you see this film, it's this experience told through Ridley's eyes."

Although Scott used dramatic license for some scenes, he took great care to ensure the film's battles were authentic, according to his military adviser, ex-paratrooper Paul Biddiss.

"Uniformity is very important with Ridley - right down to the guys, making sure their hats are straight," Bidiss stated. "There wasn't a bayonet that was out of sync."

Scott has never won an Oscar and faces some hot competition this year from prestige filmmakers who have made their own historical epics - as Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon are also in the running.

On his chances of Napoleon finally ending his Oscar curse, he adds: "You know, I haven't gotten an Oscar yet. And, if I ever get one, I'll say, 'About feckin' time!'"

Napoleon will hit cinemas on 24 November.