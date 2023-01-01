The Duke of Sussex delivers speech at 17th Annual Stand Up for Heroes Benefit

Prince Harry made a video appearance during the 17th Annual Stand Up for Heroes Benefit to deliver a speech.

The Duke of Sussex showed his support for his fellow veterans during the annual event on Monday by giving a humorous and heart-warming speech.

"As someone who never gets scrutinized, I haven't even had to prepare much," the 39-year-old jokingly began, via People. "But I have been working on this particular act for quite some time. And everyone I know tells me it's perfect. No, these aren't people who just tell me what I want to hear. Oh no."

The event, which was presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and New York Comedy Festival, is held in support of veterans, service members and their family members.

"It's one that shares incredible highs and painful lows," Prince Harry continued, speaking more seriously of the military community. "It is unique and that is hugely important to society both during active service and after. Our community is valued more than you'll ever know. And nights like this are testament to that."

Prince Harry served in the military for 10 years. During his service, he undertook two tours in Afghanistan and rose to the rank of Captain.

"I know our experiences and journeys to this point differ, but we are always connected through what we've learned as humans, what we faced as families, and how we've come out stronger because of our ability to listen, to understand and to support one another," he told the audience. "I am immensely grateful for this community, for the experiences of the past and present and for what you represent and how you show up."

Harry wrapped up his speech by showing "admiration" for his fellow veterans.

"I salute each and every one of you, my brothers, my sisters, my friends, through respect, understanding and admiration," he shared. "And please remember, if any you feel lost or alone with all this going on, don't forget the power of purpose and upholding the important values you know so well. That always gives you the clarity and company you need."

The event took place at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City. A number of stars were in attendance, including Tom Hanks and Bruce Springsteen.