Jeremy Allen White reflects on year filled with 'high highs and terrible lows'

Jeremy Allen White admits the past year - which has seen him become a major name in the acting world but also split from his wife - is full of highs and lows.

Hit FX show The Bear, about a Chicago chef, has catapulted the 32-year-old to superstardom. While his professional life is soaring, his personal life has suffered; in May his actress wife Addison Timlin, mother to his two young daughters, filed for divorce.

Covering British GQ's Men of the Year 2023 issue, Jeremy reflected on the last 12 months.

“It’s been insane. A lot of high highs, a lot of terribly low lows," he stated.

As well as the breakdown of his marriage, he has become a key target for the paparazzi - something Jeremy finds hard to deal with.

“It’s such a weird aspect of this thing that I truly never thought I would ever deal with whatsoever. It’s not fun, and it’s not nice, and it’s really weird," Jeremy sighed.

Acting since his teen years, Jeremy got his breakout role in Shameless. But The Bear, which has been renewed for a third season set to drop in 2024, is his star-making vehicle - earning him a Golden Globe and SAG Award.

Fans can soon see him on the big screen in The Iron Claw opposite Zac Efron, a film which tells the tragic true life tale of wrestling family the Von Erich brothers.

The shoot took its toll on Jeremy, and coupled with the writer's strike, led him to decide to take a break from new projects.

“Leaving your kids at all is brutal. Man, I miss my kids. It’s harsh," he sighed, adding: “With everything going on in my personal life, I thought, ‘OK, let’s just pump the brakes in general, and maybe you don’t work for a while'. I made this choice to not work for the rest of the year and just be with my daughters and just slow it all down.”