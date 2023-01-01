Abigail Breslin remembers late My Sister's Keeper co-star Evan Ellingson

Abigail Breslin has paid tribute to her late My Sister's Keeper co-star, Evan Ellingson.

In a Monday Instagram post, the My Sister's Keeper actress mourned the death of her co-star Evan - who died aged 35 on Sunday at a sober-living home in Fontana, California.

"Evan Ellingson was a kind, funny and extremely talented human being," Abigail captioned a photo featuring the pair together. "He played my big brother in a film I did called My Sisters Keeper. Evan was a genuinely thoughtful person who cared so much about turning in the best performance, which he accomplished. Some of his scenes in MSK still give me chills."

Remembering Evan as "silly, funny" and a prankster, Abigail continued, "He was energetic and the life of the party."

Evan starred as Jesse Fitzgerald in the 2009 film, alongside Abigail's Anna Fitzgerald.

"I didn't keep in touch a lot with him after the film, but he always stayed in my mind as a wonderful and sweet soul, one I am grateful to have crossed paths with. My prayers and condolences are with his family at this difficult time," Abigail continued in her post. "Evan, I know Heaven will welcome you with open arms."

She concluded, "Your time on this earth may have been, devastatingly, short. Your humor, exuberance, kindness and bright light will linger forever. Sending you peace on your journey to the great beyond and who knows... maybe one day, I'll meet you in Montana."

The actor's cause of death has not yet been publicly revealed. No foul play was suspected, according to a report by TMZ.