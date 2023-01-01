Enola Holmes 3 in the works at Netflix

A third 'Enola Holmes' film is in development at Netflix.

The streamer's movie chief Scott Stuber has explained that another movie featuring their "homegrown star" Millie Bobby Brown as the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes is in the works.

Speaking to Collider, Stuber said: "You know, she's such a great homegrown star for us. I mean, obviously, 'Stranger Things' is huge for us in that, and watching her grow as an actress.

"We have a film called 'Damsel' with her in the spring, which I'm really excited about, (from) Juan Carlos Fresnadillo."

He continued: "Then, getting that character right. The Holmes IP is weirdly elastic. Obviously, Warner Bros. did an incredible job with Downey and Jude Law, so this idea that we can extend that IP with her is exciting. So, we're working on a screenplay to try to get that. But yes, aspiration. I'd like to do another one."

Millie expressed hope that a third film would be made as she loved playing the role in the 2020 mystery detective movie and the 2022 sequel.

The 19-year-old star said: "Obviously. I really hope so. I love Enola, and I know that, now, people are very much invested in the character and the plot, and I can only hope that Netflix provides that trust and opportunity once more."

Millie served as a producer on both films and joked that the only "diva" on set was coronavirus as production took place during the pandemic.

She said: "Thank goodness I am able to work with wonderful people. There is not one person on that set that ever plays up. Luckily we work with real actors and real professionals, so we are never hit with that issue ever. The only big diva is COVID that just comes in and sweeps our sets. That's the only thing we tackled. Other than that, no actors were harmed in the making of this film."