Wes Ball to direct live-action Legend of Zelda movie

Wes Ball has signed on to direct the upcoming live-action Legend of Zelda movie.

The original Legend of Zelda video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto took to X - formerly known as Twitter - on Tuesday with the announcement that Nintendo is developing a live-action movie based on the popular gaming franchise.

"This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films," the designer posted on the official Nintendo account. "I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it."

According to a release obtained by Just Jared, The Maze Runner director is set to helm the forthcoming film.

The original Legend of Zelda game was released in 1986, and has been revived with sequel games since. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom released in May this year and sold more than 10 million copies within three days of release.

The news of the Zelda film follows months after the release of Nintendo's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which made over $1 billion at the global box office.