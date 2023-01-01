Patrick Dempsey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2023

Patrick Dempsey has been named this year's People's Sexiest Man Alive.

Patrick, best known for starring in Grey's Anatomy as Derek 'McDreamy' Shepherd, has been unveiled as the cover star of People's most recent Sexiest Man Alive issue.

"I'm glad it's happening at this point in my life," the 57-year-old told People in their most recent cover story. "It's nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive."

When discussing what went through his mind when he heard the news, Patrick revealed that he thought he was being pranked.

"I was completely shocked, and then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I've always been the bridesmaid!" he shared with a laugh. "I'd completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good."

Patrick, who shares three children, Talula, 21, and twins Sullivan and Darby, 16, with his wife Jillian Fink, also predicted how his kids would react to the news.

"I haven't told the kids or anybody," the Enchanted actor admitted. "I think they'll pick on me, which is good. They keep me young."

He jokingly added, "I think everybody is going to give me a hard time, which they should."

The actor-turned-racing driver will next appear in Michael Mann's upcoming biopic Ferrari. He will play Italian driver Piero Taruffi.

"I'd been following the movie for years, so I called Michael and said, 'I want to discuss being a part of this,' " Patrick remembered. "That taught me if you really want something, you have to do it yourself."

The Sexiest Man Alive issue began in 1985. Chris Evans was last year's cover star.