Tallulah Willis gives update on dad Bruce's dementia battle: 'He's the same person he's always been'

Tallulah Willis says her superstar dad Bruce Willis is the same father he has always been, filled with love, despite suffering frontotemporal dementia.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, Tallulah, 29, spoke frankly about the 68-year-old's diagnosis.

Acknowledging her dad has "a very aggressive cognitive disease; a form of dementia that’s very rare", she added that the underneath it all he remains the same.

"He is the same, which I think in this regard I've learned is the best thing you can ask for," she said. "I see love when I'm with him, and it's my dad and he loves me, which is really special."

Bruce's family, including second wife Emma Heming, ex-wife Demi Moore and their three adult daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, announced in March 2022 that he Hollywood hardman was retiring after being diagnosed with aphasia.

In February this year they revealed Bruce, who also has daughters Mabel and Evelyn with Emma, had since been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Asked by Drew why the family has been so open, Tallulah explained the answer is "two-fold".

"I think on one hand, it's who we are as a family," she began. "But also, it's really important for us to spread awareness about FTD.

"If we can take something that we're struggling with as a family and individually, to help other people, to turn it around, to make something beautiful about it, that's really special for us."

She also shared her personal way of coping with her dad's illness.

"Part of what's been a really beautiful way for me to heal through this is becoming like an archaeologist to my dad's stuff, his world and his little trinkets and doodads," she smiled.