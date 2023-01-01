Kendall Jenner opens up about plans to have kids

Kendall Jenner has opened up about her plans to have kids in the future.

During Thursday's instalment of The Kardashians, the 28-year-old model revealed that she does have plans to have children one day, but for now she is enjoying her "freedom".

In the episode, Kendall's mum, Kris Jenner, expressed her desire for Kendall to have a baby.

"Of course," Kendall replied when Kris asked if she thinks about having kids. "Three max. I'm cool with two, though. I just want my kid to for sure have a sibling. I know that."

During a confessional, Kris, 68, who is already a grandmother to 13 children, revealed that she would "love to see Kendall have a baby." The business mogul added, "She'd be such a good mommy."

Kendall then assured her mother that she would give her a "grandkid when the time is right and when it all makes sense perfectly."

"I just think about my life and the freedom that I have right now and like the ease in like picking up and going somewhere," the 818 founder told Kris and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble. "I just like that right now."

Kendall added, "But I'm also not going to (have children) with just anybody. I'm traditional I guess in that sense."

Kendall's comments follow soon after she revealed during the season four premiere of The Kardashians that she is "scared to have children" due to her struggles with anxiety.