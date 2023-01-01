Michael J. Fox would've 'forgiven' wife Tracy Pollan for leaving amid health battle

Michael J. Fox has praised his wife Tracy Pollan for staying with him during his decades-long health battle.

During an appearance on CBS Mornings on Thursday, The Back to the Future actor revealed that he would have "forgiven" his wife if she had left him after his Parkinson's disease diagnosis.

"At any time she would have been forgiven to say, 'I'm just gonna step out.' But, she didn't do that," Michael gushed. "She had indicated to me by saying in for better or for worse, in sickness and in health. She was able to get me through it and go through it with me. And she has for 35 years"

He added, "We knew the bus was coming and we knew it was going to hit, but we didn't know how far away it was or how fast it was going."

Michael was diagnosed with the disease in 1991, three years after he and Tracy had tied the knot. The couple met while working together on the fourth season of Family Ties, where Tracy played Michael's love interest on the show.

"It's been great for me, I don't know how it is for her," Michael joked of their 35-year marriage. "I love Tracy obviously and she's an amazing person and has gone through a lot."

The 62-year-old continued, "I realize she has a life separate from me having Parkinson's, from me being Alex Keaton or Marty McFly, she's a person. I think that's why it's gone OK."

Tracy, 63, and Michael share four children together: 34-year-old Sam, 28-year-old twins Schuyler and Aquinnah, and 22-year-old Esmé.

In May, Michael released his documentary Still. The doc detailed his acting career, early relationship with Tracy, and 30-year battle with Parkinson's.