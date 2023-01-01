Fran Drescher calls strike-ending deal 'negotiation for the future'

Fran Drescher has praised the contract SAG-AFTRA negotiated with AMPTP.

In a New interview with Deadline on Thursday, the SAG-AFTRA president spoke out for the first time about the deal which the union negotiated with producing guild AMPTP to end the actors' strike in Hollywood.

Fran praised the new contract, stating, "We know that generations from now they'll be talking about this seminal contract and reaping the benefits of it in the way that we have been for the last 65 years with a contract that was negotiated when Ronald Reagan was in my position."

SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP reached an agreement on Wednesday after 118 days of striking.

The actors' union said in a statement that the three-year contract has an "extraordinary scope" and is full of "unprecedented provisions", though the details would not be made publicly available until after SAG-AFTRA's board votes on 10 November.

SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said, "This strike was about people who are trying to make a middle class living, and I think when the whole deal is put out in the public and people have all the different pieces of it, they will see that there is an overall commitment to improving the economic viability of a career as an actor in this business."

The union has revealed that the deal was worth $1 billion (£818 million) and included increases in minimum rates, a streaming participation bonus, new health and pension caps, diversity guardrails, and artificial intelligence (AI) protection provisions.

"We got the protections we needed in AI. We got the funds that we needed for the new revenue stream. That was the two biggest outstanding pieces," Fran celebrated. "The money was in place earlier, it was the protections that we really were holding out for."

Duncan added "Yes, and AI has proved to be one of the most challenging topics in this negotiation from the very beginning all the way to the very end."