JoJo Siwa names Tyler Cameron as her future best man

JoJo Siwa has named Tyler Cameron as her best man for her future wedding.

While speaking to Bustle, the Dance Moms alum gushed over the former Bachelorette contestant.

"He'll be probably the best man at my wedding," JoJo told the outlet. "The best part about being gay is you can have the best man and a maid of honor."

JoJo, 20, and Tyler, 30, formed a friendship after joining the second season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. The Fox reality show took a group of celebrities, including Nick Viall and Tom Sandoval, on training exercises with ex-special forces operatives in the mountains of New Zealand.

Despite calling Tyler "hot", JoJo asserted she was not romantically interested in him.

She said, "I tell my friend Tyler Cameron all the time, I'm like, 'I'm the only girl in America that would not want to be with you.'"

The dancer revealed in 2021 that she identifies as pansexual, though she referred to herself as "gay" in her interview.

"Actually, I find myself being able to admire men in a 'I think that man's really hot' way," she shared. "But my women's standards are a lot harder. I think all women are beautiful, but for me to actually have a crush on them takes way more."

During an October interview with In The Know, Tyler shared that he thought of JoJo as family.

"Now, I almost look at JoJo as my little sister," he said at the time. "I look out for her, and I want to protect her as much as I can. She was so important to everyone's success on the show."

He continued, "She was a big leader, and she's the youngest one there. She was the baby! That girl's amazing, and she's going to be a dear friend for a long time."