Patrick Schwarzenegger suggests 'break' for The Terminator franchise

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick Schwarzenegger has weighed in on the future of The Terminator franchise.

The Gen V star took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday to share his take on the ongoing Terminator franchise.

During Netflix's Geeked Week promotional event, the company announced the upcoming release of a Terminator animated series.

"Hmmm," Patrick wrote in response to the news. "They need to give this IP (intellectual property) a few year break imo (in my opinion)..."

Terminator: The Anime Series, created by Japanese studio Production IG, is set to follow brand new characters.

"2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity," an official synopsis reads. "Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity."

It continued, "She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet's impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children."

Patrick's father Arnold starred in The Terminator in 1984 and returned for 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 2003's Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, 2015's Terminator Genisys and 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate.

Earlier this year, he confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he was "done" with the franchise because the last two films were not good enough.

"The first three movies were great," he said. "Then five (Genisys) and six (Dark Fate) didn't close the deal as far as I'm concerned. We knew that ahead of time because they were just not well written."