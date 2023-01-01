Blake Lively jokes about posting 'thirst content' of Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively has joked about posting "thirst content" of her "fine" husband Ryan Reynolds.

The Canadian actor posted a carousel of snaps on Instagram on Sunday showing him working out with personal trainer Don Saladino to maintain his ripped physique for Deadpool 3.

In one of the photos, his wife Blake could be seen in the reflection of the gym's mirror taking the images of Ryan and Don during their workout. In the caption, he jokingly described her as "my instagram boyfriend" as he credited her for the snaps.

The Gossip Girl star shared the photo on her Instagram Stories and quipped, "Find yourself a better instagram boyfriend than me."

She then zoomed into the snap and added, "I'll wait," before zooming in once again and joking that she was performing a public service by taking "thirsty" images of her husband flexing his biceps.

"Bc (Because) I know low key capturing thirst content of your fine a*s husband is not just photography, it's a public service," she wrote.

Ryan is preparing to resume filming on Deadpool 3 following the end of the actors' strike last week. In his post, he reflected on staying in shape during the hiatus.

"As I get ready to shove myself into Deadpool's Big Red Body Condom™? again, I have to aim the light at @donsaladino," he joked. "He's always been there to help me get back to functionality. Mentally and physically. I realize how privileged I am to work with someone like him. I don't do this stuff alone. I don't take it for granted. I knew getting back to where I needed wasn't gonna be easy.

"And adding three months of strike limbo in the middle certainly didn't help. Anyway... Thanks Don. Here's to the home stretch."

Ryan and Blake, who share four daughters, have been married since 2012.