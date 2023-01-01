Anne Hathaway was told her career would 'fall off a cliff' by 35

Anne Hathaway was told her career would be over by the time she hit 35.

The actress recalled that when she first started out in Hollywood, she was told that her career would not last.

During an interview with Porter, Anne explained that she "was warned that my career would fall off a cliff at the age of 35, which is something I know a lot of women face".

However, the 41-year-old Academy Award winner pointed out that an increasing number of women in the industry are now enjoying longer careers than in the past.

"The thing that has evolved during (that time) is that more women are having careers deeper into their lives, which I think is fantastic," Anne stated. "Obviously, it doesn't mean we should have a ticker-tape parade - someone said this to me the other day: 'There's so much to be proud of and there's so much to fix.'"

The veteran actress became a household name after starring in Disney's 2001 hit The Princess Diaries. She has since acted in a number of blockbusters, including 2006's The Devil Wears Prada and 2014's Interstellar.

Elsewhere in the interview, Anne shared that she has "always been really upfront about being an ambitious person", adding, "I have goals, I have dreams; they don't look much different than they did when I was (younger), but I'm still pursuing them."

Anne will next appear in the psychological thriller Eileen, which will be released on 1 December.