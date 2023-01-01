Taylor Lautner responds to fans stating he is Taylor Swift's 'best ex'

Taylor Lautner has responded to fans declaring that he is Taylor Swift's "best ex".

The Twilight star has shared that he is pleased to have been labelled the superstar's "best ex" by fans.

"(That) sounds like a nice compliment to me," the 31-year-old told People during an interview. "I will take it."

The pair dated briefly as teenagers in 2009 after meeting on the set of the romantic comedy Valentine's Day, where they played high school lovers.

During the interview, Taylor explained that his wife, also named Taylor Lautner, is a "diehard Swiftie".

"She let me know that I'm the only ex without a diss track now," Taylor said. "So that sounds like a nice thing. I'll take it and run. No complaints here."

"In my mind they're not even exes," the actor's wife, 26, told the outlet. She also noted that the All Too Well, 33, hitmaker is "our friend".

Taylor and the singer reconnected when he appeared in her music video for I Can See You, which was released earlier this year. Shortly after, he made a surprise appearance during one of her Eras Tour concerts, which took place in Kansas City, Missouri in July.

The Abduction actor and his wife recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Meanwhile, the singer has been making headlines due to her relationship with American football star Travis Kelce.