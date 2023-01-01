Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage split

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage have called it quits after six months of marriage.

Kim Kardashian's longtime hairstylist filed for divorce from the You actor on Monday, six months after they tied the knot, according to documents obtained by Page Six.

Chris cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and listed the date of the separation as 10 November.

According to the documents, the pair signed a post-nuptial agreement earlier this year.

Neither Chris, 40, nor Lukas, 28, have publicly commented on the separation.

The now-estranged couple got married at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas in April. Six guests attended the intimate wedding, including Kim, who officiated the ceremony. The wedding also included a performance from Shania Twain.

Chris and the White Lotus actor first sparked romance rumours in late February, after they posted photos from a holiday together in Mexico. The duo confirmed their relationship in March.

During an appearance on the Today show in March, Lukas gushed about the British hairstylist.

"I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love," the Euphoria actor said. "He's a good-looking man. Something about being in London, I got a taste of the Brits and couldn't help myself."