Michael J. Fox reveals Matthew Perry once made generous donation to his foundation

Michael J. Fox has revealed Matthew Perry once wrote "a big fat cheque" to his Parkinson's research foundation.

The Back to Future actor recalled the late Friends star's kind gesture during the early years of The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I hope this isn't indiscreet... But when they first made their big sale (on their Friends contracts) and were made millionaires for the rest of their lives, he wrote a big fat cheque to the foundation," Fox shared. "We were really early on and trying to find our feet. And it was such a vote of confidence.

"And it wasn't accompanied by any self-aggrandizing or anything, he was just like, 'Take it and do your best'... I loved that."

Fox founded the foundation in 2000, nine years after he was diagnosed with the degenerative disorder. In 2002, Perry and his Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow negotiated with the TV network to earn $1 million (£814,000) for every episode of the show.

The Family Ties actor recalled that he and Perry "spent some time" and played hockey together over the years.

"He was just a funny guy, and if I was ever as funny as him - I mean, he was the funniest - I'm happy I had an impact on him. He was a funny guy," he added.

Perry died on 28 October at the age of 54.