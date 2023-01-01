Sharon Osbourne 'chased' TV host down street after water prank

Sharon Osbourne once chased a TV presenter down the street after she threw water on her as part of a prank show.

The TV personality was squirted with water by a prankster on a red carpet in London in 2005 and she swiftly decided to get her own back.

"You know I chased her in the street?" she recalled on The Osbournes Podcast on Tuesday. "I went for her after it happened, I thought, 'You're not going to get away with it'... I legged it and there was a guy selling flowers. I said, 'I'll be back,' I took his bucket with flowers in, threw the flowers out, and whoosh, I got her."

Media reports at the time claimed that Sharon, 71, filled a Champagne bucket with water and threw it over the cameraman. The same person targeted Tom Cruise on a red carpet a few weeks later and representatives for Channel 4 subsequently issued an apology.

On the podcast, Sharon shared that she received a cheque to compensate for her ruined jacket and managed to prevent the clip from airing.

"(I) spoke to the guy who ran Channel 4 at the time, and he said, 'So you didn't think it was funny?' and I said, 'No, I was on my way to a business meeting actually, I wasn't even there to watch the movie,'" she remembered. "He was laughing and I said, 'When are you going around to your mum's again?' and he goes, 'Sunday, why?' and I said, 'Can I come in and throw a glass of water at her? Would you laugh then?'

"They didn't use (the footage) and they sent me a cheque around the next day to replace my jacket. (It was) £6,000. I think because of the way I put it, I said, 'Can I come and throw it on your mother and see if you laugh?' I think that's what did it, the penny finally dropped."