BBC receives five complaints about Russell Brand's alleged behaviour

The BBC is investigating five complaints about Russell Brand's alleged behaviour during his time working for the broadcaster.

In September, the comedian strenuously denied accusations of rape and sexual assault made against him in an investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches.

This prompted BBC executives to conduct a review of Brand's behaviour when he hosted BBC radio shows between 2006 and 2008, and on Tuesday, they revealed they had received two complaints about the Get Him to the Greek actor since they launched the probe.

This brings the overall total to five complaints.

Two individuals previously raised concerns about the 48-year-old's workplace conduct while he hosted BBC 6 Music and Radio 2 shows and repeated the issues again after he left the company.

A separate complaint was made by another person in 2019 about the comedian's alleged behaviour at BBC offices in Los Angeles in 2008.

"Some others have also come forward to share their observations and to raise general concerns about that period. It is also clear from audience feedback that there was a wider concern about the tone and content of some of Russell Brand's shows," wrote Peter Johnston, the BBC's director of editorial complaints and reviews, in a summary of the investigation.

"I want to emphasise the importance of understanding how complaints were addressed at the time and whether the BBC's actions were appropriate. Although my work is in no way complete and therefore I cannot yet reach any conclusions, it would appear that no disciplinary action was taken against Russell Brand during his engagement with the BBC in 2006-8 prior to his departure from the BBC."

London's Metropolitan Police are also investigating "non-recent" sexual offence claims against Brand, while Thames Valley Police are looking into an allegation of harassment and stalking. In addition, he was sued for alleged sexual assault by an anonymous woman in New York earlier this month.